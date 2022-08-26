This is an exciting opportunity to take a pivotal role in South Australia’s leading regional arts organisation.

We are seeking a driven, enthusiastic and self-motivated individual with practical experience and great relationship building attributes. Your skills in managing projects, providing timely strategic advice and ability to build strong partnerships will ensure your success in this fast-paced and rewarding role.

What do we offer?

Iconic Arts experiences

Fun vibrant team environment

Opportunity for growth

Based in historic Port Adelaide

About the Role

As a member of the Leadership Team, you will be responsible for strengthening and shaping a sustainable future for Country Arts SA by working with a variety of stakeholders from local businesses through to major corporate sponsors. You will also lead the strategic direction of the Country Arts Foundation.

Your duties include:

Develop and implement strategies to build philanthropy and sponsorship

Set and achieve philanthropy and sponsorship targets, including income, retention and acquisition of donors and other measures

Design and implement strategies to grow the Country Arts Foundation

Manage Country Arts Foundation Director meetings and events

Manage Board and committee meetings, agendas and minutes and follow up on matters determined by the Board

Deliver quality documentation to promote the impact of the organisation’s work and contribute to Country Arts SA’s brand

Contribute to achieving the Reconciliation Action Plan.

About You

You are an accomplished leader with the ability to inspire others around you. You will have extensive knowledge and practical experience in business development,

expanding and managing fundraising and initiating and maintaining relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders, including corporate partners, community and

business leaders.

You will have proven team building and management skills; outstanding strategic planning, project management and substantive negotiation skills.

We are looking for someone who has:

Proven ability to meet ambitious fundraising and sponsorship targets and build strong networks of donors, sponsors and key stakeholders

Detailed knowledge of the legislation, compliance and governance pertaining to the not-for-profit sector and demonstrated financial acumen including significant experience in costing business cases, developing project budgets, and managing financial reporting

Proven ability to align negotiations and renewals with business and target market needs

A strong process and data driven approach to philanthropy and stakeholder management and understanding of best practice stewardship strategies

Strong project management skills with demonstrated experience in driving and executing concurrent projects with competing deadlines in a complex environment

Proven ability in managing the leveraging process and delivering on stakeholder needs in balance with the culture of the organisation

Demonstrated ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbally and in writing, with people at all levels including a proven ability to consult, collaborate, and negotiate with tact and diplomacy

Proven ability to successfully build overall organisational capacity through the delivery of strategies and tactics on time and within budget

Experience with strategic planning and critical thinking to achieve positive, brand-aligned results

A demonstrated commitment to continuous business improvement and personal development

Special conditions:

Frequent out of hours work and occasional intrastate/interstate travel will be required

This role requires a National Police Check clearance and a current Australian driver’s licence

Participation in Country Arts SA Staff Development Review Process is required

Enquiries to:

Anthony Peluso, Chief Executive on 0401 125 993 or [email protected]

Application instructions

View the full role description here.

Applications should specifically address the key selection criteria within the role description including a covering letter and CV addressed to Head of People and

submitted via the form below by 10am, Friday 30 September 2022.

Applicants are required to complete and attach the Pre-Employment Declaration form with their application to be considered for this role.

The South Australian public sector promotes flexible ways of working. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.

Country Arts SA actively support diversity in our workplaces. We celebrate the depth, strength and value that diversity brings. We welcome applications from all people.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.